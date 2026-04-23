Malaysian TikTok creator arrested for wearing police gear in viral video

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The man is believed to be an active TikTok content creator with more than 560,000 followers on the platform.

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SUBANG JAYA - A Malaysian man has been arrested following a viral TikTok video showing him wearing a police vest and helmet bearing official insignia without authorisation.

The incident, which occurred on April 17, involved a video believed to be recorded for online content.

Subang Jaya deputy OCPD Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said police received information on the viral video on April 22 and moved swiftly to detain the suspect.

“The suspect, a local man in his 30s, was arrested in the USJ area of Subang Jaya to assist in investigations. He will be remanded for further investigation,” he said in a statement on Apr 23 .

Supt Mohd Fairus said the case is being investigated under Section 89 of the Police Act 1967 for the unauthorised use of police attire or equipment.

The investigation also involves Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The public is advised not to speculate on the case,” he added.

Checks revealed that the suspect is believed to be an active TikTok content creator with more than 560,000 followers on the platform.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Subang Jaya district police headquarters at 03-7862 7222. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK