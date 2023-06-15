Malaysian student seen going to school in helicopter

The helicopter landed on a field in Shah Alam for 15 minutes, on April 17. PHOTO: THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK
SHAH ALAM – The Malaysian authorities are investigating a case of a helicopter that landed on a field in Shah Alam in Selangor to drop off a student in school.

Officer-in-charge of the Shah Alam Police District Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia is investigating the incident.

He said: “The helicopter in question landed for 15 minutes on April 17 at around 8am on a field near Jalan Gunung Nuang U11/11D.

“A report was made by the Shah Alam police’s Internal Security and Public Order Department and the case has been classified as a ‘refer to other agency’ for further action.”

According to local news outlets, a resident had sent the police a video, which shows a student entering a school after getting off the helicopter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

