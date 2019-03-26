Malaysian student found dead at Hyde Park lake in London

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 24-year-old Malaysian student has been found dead at the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, London.

According to the UK's Evening Standard, police are investigating after the student was pulled from the lake at about 5.51am on Monday (March 25).

Officers were called to the lake after police were alerted at about 5.45am to reports of a person in the water. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

London Ambulance Service said the first paramedic arrived at the scene in less than seven minutes.

A spokesman said, "We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.

"Sadly, the patient died at the scene."

The youth has been identified as Muhammad Hafiz based on a student card found on his person and was the son of Malay Mail associate editor Zainal Epi.

The Malay Mail quoted Mr Zainal as saying he received a call from the Malaysian High Commission in London at 2.30am Tuesday.

"I will be heading there tomorrow with my family. I'm not sure what really happened. I was just informed that they identified him based on the student identification card," he said.

Mr Zainal added that he last visited Muhammad Hafiz in London last September. His son had been studying chemistry at Imperial College London since 2015.