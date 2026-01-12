Co-founder of Malaysian streetwear brand Stoned & Co suspended after road rage incident

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian streetwear brand Stoned & Co on Jan 12 announced it had suspended its co-founder and managing director Tan Jia Hui following a road rage incident in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

In a video of the Dec 27 incident which was posted on Instagram, Mr Tan can be seen behaving aggressively after chasing after a car in his Ferrari.

Earlier on in the video, dashcam footage from a car shows a man standing on the road outside the brand’s outlet in Subang Jaya, obstructing the path of the vehicle.

The driver of the car can then be heard honking at Mr Tan, who reacts angrily. The footage later jumps to Mr Tan appearing to catch up and speed ahead before halting in the middle of the road. He then alights and walks towards the other car while gesturing at the driver.

The other car then attempts to drive off.

In a statement on social media , Stoned & Co said that it suspended Mr Tan as the “conduct shown in the video does not align with the values, culture or professional standards our company upholds”.

Mr Tan also apologised in a post on his Instagram account.

He said that “it was purely a moment of poor judgement on my part,” adding that he has tried to reach out to the driver of the other car to apologise to them personally and to offer to pay for any damage that was done to their car.

He said he has not been able to contact them.

In his post, Mr Tan also stressed that the video was not a publicity stunt for the brand , which has 186,000 followers on Instagram .

“I appreciate the reminder to always act with patience and respect, and I apologise once again to the people I have hurt or offended from my actions,” Mr Tan said.