Malaysian states start to roll out aid to those hit by pandemic

Several Malaysian states have launched stimulus packages and announced immediate financial aid, including the waiving of rentals and deferment of student loan repayments, to help people cope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that the government would disburse RM130 million (S$42 million) equally among Malaysia's 13 states to help small traders, Covid-19 victims and front-line staff, including those in the healthcare sector.

He also said workers aged below 55 would be allowed to withdraw RM500 monthly, starting next month, from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. This is to help those who may have lost their income stream as a result of having to stay at home during the lockdown, which started on March 18 and will run until the end of the month.

Malaysia yesterday announced 106 new infections, bringing the total to 1,624 - the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia. Two more people died, bringing the total to 16.

As part of the restricted movement order (RMO), employees forced to go on no-pay leave will receive a stipend of RM600 monthly for up to six months.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said a comprehensive stimulus package will be unveiled on Monday. This is on top of the RM20 billion package launched last month.

Several states have their own aid packages.

Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Abang Openg announced on Monday a RM1.15 billion economic assistance plan, which includes rent and permit waivers for hawkers and small traders, rental discounts for business owners and across-the-board cuts on electricity and water bills of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent for the next six months.

Medical personnel will get an extra RM300 a month for six months, while immigration officers, and those in the police force and military, will receive RM200 a month, the state announced.

Selangor last Friday launched a RM128 million stimulus package to be funded by the state treasury and contributions from subsidiaries of state-owned firms. It includes assistance for university students unable to return home due to the RMO, and allows a three-month rent deferment for those who are eligible.

The federal government had said separately that it would sponsor meals for university students who are forced to remain in their hostels during the order.

In Penang, MP Steven Sim wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that the state government is working out details of a RM20 million stimulus package.

The Pahang state government has a RM15 million aid package, which includes a one-time cash assistance of RM150 and distribution of food items such as rice, flour and sugar to some 18,000 recipients.

While the measures were welcomed, some were unhappy at the decision to allow EPF contributors to withdraw their savings.

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) said the federal government should instead use its reserves to help Malaysians. "The MTUC stand is simple - do not touch the workers' EPF, cut their salaries or retrench them because the social repercussions are indeed serious. We urge the government to rethink this plan and scrap it," MTUC said in a statement.

Madam Lydia Nasir, 37, who runs a catering business, said: "EPF money shouldn't be used for this. Some people don't have a lot of savings in their EPF.

"Everybody is affected by the outbreak."