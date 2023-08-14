Malaysian state polls: Winners, losers and those who must do better

KUALA LUMPUR – As the dust settles on what Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called a heated campaign for control of six of Malaysia’s 13 states, politicians are now trying to control the narrative of the “3-3” outcome.

The results have been termed a status quo because both sides held on to their respective strongholds of three states each, after seven million votes were cast at Saturday’s polls less than nine months after a general election.

But while Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan stayed with parties from Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan-led (PH-led) unity government, albeit with less sterling majorities than enjoyed previously, the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition resoundingly defended Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, ceding just five state assembly seats from the 113 contested.

As a result, some individuals and parties have emerged from the two-week electoral battle either smelling of roses or licking their wounds. There are also others who will need to up their game if they are to have a political future.

Here are the winners, losers and those who must do better ahead of the next general election.

Winner: Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS)