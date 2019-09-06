Malaysian sports minister Syed Saddiq among fans affected by chaos at Malaysia-Indonesia World Cup qualifier

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - What was supposed to be a sweet victory for Malaysians who witnessed their national football team Harimau Malaya beating Indonesia 3-2 in their World Cup qualifying match quickly turned sour at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Although the Thursday (Sept 5) match was marred by crowd trouble and had to be stopped for 10 minutes until police intervened during the second half, things took a turn for the worse for Malaysian fans as the game ended.

"Several Indonesian fans also tried to ram the Malaysian area and the match had to be stopped temporarily," Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said on Twitter.

Metal objects, bottles, flares, among others, were thrown at the Malaysian fans.

Mr Syed Saddiq said they were placed in an undisclosed area within the stadium while waiting for things to calm down before they could leave safely.

Commenting further on the matter, he said the Football Association of Malaysia will be filing a formal complaint to Fifa, with regard to the incident.

He added that he himself will lodge a formal complaint to the Indonesian government, as well as to his Indonesian counterpart.

"This is sad, considering that the football industry was supposed to be a medium of unity. I promise I will demand justice for Malaysians," he said.

It was also confirmed that at least one Malaysian was injured during the incident.

Earlier, a video of the riot as well as a Malaysian fan being carried on a stretcher were making its rounds on social media.