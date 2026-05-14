Malaysian singer Namewee acquitted of drug-related charges

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Namewee had claimed trial to possession of sildenafil and methamphetamine.

KUALA LUMPUR - Singer Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, has been acquitted by the Magistrate’s Court of two drug-related charges.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni gave the order of discharge and acquittal after the prosecution informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers had accepted Namewee’s second representation to drop the charges.

The Malaysian’s first representation, sent in April, was rejected.

In January, Namewee claimed trial to possessing 0.78kg of sildenafil, an offence under Section 9(1) of the Poisons Act and an amended charge of possessing 1.57kg of methamphetamine under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The offences were allegedly committed at a hotel near Jalan Conlay at about 4.30pm on Oct 22, 2025. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK