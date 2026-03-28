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Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah gets engaged to politician Syed Saddiq

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Mr Syed Saddiq revealed the news on Instagram, confirming that he had proposed to Bella and that she had accepted.

Mr Syed Saddiq revealed the news on Instagram, confirming that he had proposed to Bella and that she had accepted.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SYEDSADDIQ/INSTAGRAM

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PETALING JAYA – Malaysian actress Bella Astillah and Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman have announced their engagement.

Mr Syed Saddiq revealed the news on Instagram, confirming that he had proposed to Bella and that she had accepted.

“I proposed, she said yes. This is not the end of the story; this is the beginning. And today is our engagement ceremony, pray for us,” he wrote on March 28.

The proposal reportedly took place on Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, where a video uploaded shows Mr Syed Saddiq placing an engagement ring on Bella’s finger during their ascent.

He also shared how their relationship, which started as a professional collaboration, evolved into a romantic partnership.

“Starting with a normal collaboration that ended up raising more than RM6 million for the people, it unknowingly brought two hearts together,” he said.

The couple’s engagement ceremony is expected to be held at a location in Kuala Lumpur on the evening of March 28. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.