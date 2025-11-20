Malaysian rapper Namewee slammed for job hunting amid influencer Iris Hsieh murder probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian rapper Namewee has been criticised by Taiwanese model Sprite Fang for seeking part-time jobs amid ongoing investigations into the death of social media influencer Iris Hsieh, Oriental Daily reported.

In a Facebook post on Nov 19, Ms Fang, 42, wrote: “You don’t have money, but at least you still have your life. You can keep writing music to generate income. However, Iris had money but is no longer alive to spend it.”

Ms Fang urged Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, to take responsibility for her close friend’s death and to show more sincerity moving forward.

“Can you pay your respects to Iris with the utmost sincerity? Death itself isn’t frightening. What’s most frightening is being forgotten by everyone,” she wrote.

On Nov 17, Namewee, 42, announced on social media that he’s looking for part-time jobs, as all of his work through the end of 2026 have been cancelled.

He added that he’s looking for sponsors for his upcoming Chinese New Year song after the previous sponsor withdrew, reportedly due to the rapper’s arrest.

Namewee surrendered himself to the authorities on Nov 5, pledging full cooperation in the investigation of Ms Hsieh’s death.

The case was reclassified as murder after initially being treated as sudden death.

Investigations showed that Namewee was the last person seen with Ms Hsieh in a hotel room on Oct 22.

On Nov 12, Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar stated that there was no evidence linking Namewee to Ms Hsieh’s death, and he would be released on police bail.

Namewee later said in a statement that he had done everything he could to save Ms Hsieh but to no avail. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK