Malaysian Queen tweets candid pix of King trying to steal kiss during photoshoot

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah, won the hearts of Malaysians on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (Oct 3) with a series of tweets.

The tweets featured photographs of her and Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin.

Some of the tweets posted on her Twitter account (@cheminahsayang) are believed to be formal photographs with the royal pair in traditional attire, while others contained more candid shots.

One of the photos was of Sultan Abdullah attempting to kiss Tunku Azizah, with the latter giving a deadpan look, with the caption "fuyuuuuuuuu..".

The tweets did not mention when or where the photographs were taken.

Within half an hour, the tweets received a collective 15,000 likes, and were retweeted more than 2,000 times.

Many people commented that the photographs taken were sweet and lovely.

The King n I pic.twitter.com/BDYCtdqeaP — azizah iskandar (@cheminahsayang) October 3, 2019