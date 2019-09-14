Malaysian Queen reactivates Twitter account, disappointed about arrest over alleged cyber bullying

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Queen of Malaysia has reactivated her Twitter account to express disappointment over the arrest of an individual who had allegedly posted a seditious tweet aimed at her.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (Sept 14), the Queen, or Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, explained that she had deactivated her Twitter account for personal reasons, as opposed to cyber bullying.

She also expressed her disappointment that the individual accused has been detained by the police.

"I am truly upset that the police have detained those people. Through the years, my husband and I have never made any police report on bad things said about us."

"It's a free country," said Tunku Azizah.

She continued to explain that she had heard the news that someone has been arrested, and decided to reactivate her Twitter account immediately as she was "angry and upset".

"I myself told the Pihak Istana to inform the police to not take any action. I repeat again, I did not deactivate my account because of them."

"My husband and I have never made police reports, and I have never been sad (when I read comments about me); instead I laugh because Allah knows who I am!" said the Queen.

Khalid Ismath, who is a former Parti Socialis Malaysia youth chief, was detained on Friday night at his home in Klang for allegedly posting a seditious tweet aimed at Tunku Azizah.

PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan said Khalid's arrest was a form of unnecessary intimidation.

"They could have asked him to go to the police station and he would have complied and cooperated willingly."

"Her Majesty had already expressed her stand about the tweet and has not linked anyone to it," he said, adding that Khalid had earlier denied that he had posted anything against the Queen.

Khalid's arrest happened hours after the Queen posted on Instagram telling the public that she had left Twitter for personal reasons and there was no need to lodge any police reports.

Her posting was shared by her daughter Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah, who reposted it on her own Twitter account, @tengkuafzan1.

Many of the Queen's followers had earlier believed that she had left Twitter because of cyber bullying.

Since she left Twitter, a Twitter user, whose tweets were screenshot and circulated on the Internet, has issued a public apology to Tunku Azizah for earlier remarks he made about her.

In a string of tweets, which have since been deleted, Twitter user Firdaus Asraf commented on the popularity of Tunku Azizah and the following that she has gained on social media.

He later posted a formal apology on his account, saying that he regrets his actions and he hopes that Tunku Azizah will accept his apology.