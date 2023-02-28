Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq’s ‘invaluable’ cat Toby dies

A cat that was listed as part of his Malaysian owner’s financial assets has died.

Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, the founder of youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), announced on his social media accounts on Tuesday that Toby, his beloved feline, “has left us”.

No cause of death was given.

“So sudden. So sad. I miss him so much. Thank you for being there for me in the toughest of times. May you rest well in ‘cat heaven’,” he said.

The post was accompanied by pictures of him and Toby in happier times.

Toby was one of two cats owned by Mr Syed Saddiq, 30. He has another cat called Meow Meow.

The two felines were in the news late last year when Mr Syed Saddiq included them as part of his asset declaration in the run-up to Malaysia’s Nov 19 general election.

He declared that his assets amounted to about RM2.81 million (S$848,000) as at Sept 30, 2022, with total liabilities of RM909,267. That left his net assets at around RM1.91 million.

The Muar Member of Parliament had described his pets as “invaluable” and he often posted pictures of them on his social media accounts.

“When we were serving in the Cabinet, we were asked to declare any gifts which value would be above RM500,” he said in November last year. “Since I got my cats in 2018 as gifts from my brother and a friend, I am declaring them as well because the felines are invaluable to me.”