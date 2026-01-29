Malaysian police warn against open burning following bush fire in Muar

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian police have warned the public against open burning as it poses great danger to lives, property and public health.

MUAR – Malaysian police have warned the public against open burning, stressing that it is against the law and poses serious safety risks to lives, property and public health.

P olice officer in-charge o f Muar, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, said open burning activities remain a concern, particularly during hot and dry weather conditions, as they can easily escalate into larger and more dangerous fires.

“A bush fire was reported in a wild grass-covered area in Muar lately.

The Fire and Rescue Department rushed to put out the fire at the estimated area of about 56 sq m, he said.

“Although the fire was small in scale, such situations have the potential to spread rapidly if not brought under control, especially during prolonged hot and dry weather,” ACP Raiz Mukhliz said in a statement on Jan 29 .

He said uncontrolled burning of rubbish, grass, bushes or farm land could trigger larger fires, degrade air quality and endanger nearby residents.

He urged the public to refrain from any form of open burning, remain vigilant of fire incidents in their surroundings and immediately report any fires or suspicious smoke to the emergency hotline 999 or the nearest fire station.

ACP Raiz Mukhliz also reminded the public that open burning is an offence under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which prohibits open burning on any premises, including land.

“Those found guilty of committing open burning offences can be fined up to RM500,000 (S$161,200) or jailed for up to five years, or both,” he said, adding that police would continue to work closely with the Fire and Rescue Department and other relevant agencies to safeguard public safety and well-being.

The warning comes amid ongoing firefighting efforts in Pengerang, where a peat fire that started last Friday has affected an area along Jalan Sungai Kapal and Taman Bayu Damai, involving about 99.54ha.

According to the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, as at the morning of Ja n 29, some 65 per cent of the area has been extinguished as operations enter the sixth day.

A total of 113 affected residents remain housed at temporary shelters while firefighting efforts continue, including the deployment of a helicopter for water bombing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK