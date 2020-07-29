Malaysian police to call organisers of gathering during Najib trial over Covid-19 social distancing measures

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police will call the organisers involved in the gathering outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Jalan Duta during ex-premier Najib Razak's case decision on Tuesday (July 29).

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor on Wednesday said they had received a police report from a member of the public over the gathering.

"We are investigating the matter and are aware of the public outcry," he told reporters.

He said they were told by the organisers that around 900 people would gather, and based on what was seen on Tuesday, the numbers matched.

"They, however, did not comply with our conditions, especially on social distancing.

"Maybe they were excited in the moment, but they should have known better.

"We should be taking care of each other especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said, adding that people must realise that the pandemic threat was not over.



The supporters of former Prime Minister Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Mazlan said they would call people of interest in connection with the case to come forward in phases.

On Tuesday, netizens took to social media to voice their concerns over the lack of social distancing on those who attended Najib's court case.