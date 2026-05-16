Malaysian police to boost sensitivity training for handling autism cases

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Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said strong cooperation between the police, Yayasan Pengaman Malaysia, government agencies and NGOs is required.

KUALA LUMPUR – Bukit Aman has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the autism community, especially the Pengaman-Police Autism Centre, through inclusive initiatives and enhanced public awareness programmes, said Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Mr Mohd Khalid said society must focus on genuine acceptance and understanding of autism.

“The theme this year, ‘Acceptance, Understanding, Inclusivity’, carries a profound message. Autism is not a deficiency that needs to be cured, but rather a unique variation of human individuality,” he said during the Autism Day celebration organised by the Pengaman-Police Autism Centre on May 16.

Mr Mohd Khalid said an understanding was needed to appreciate the perspectives and experiences of autistic individuals.

He added that since its establishment in August 2020, the autism centre had demonstrated that the police’s responsibilities extended beyond law enforcement.

“We remain committed to advancing social inclusivity. The holistic approach is key to helping these special children,” he said.

Mr Mohd Khalid also said the police would continue to strengthen sensitivity training for its personnel.

He said that it required strong cooperation between the police, Yayasan Pengaman Malaysia, government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Mr Mohd Khalid expressed hope that the Pengaman-Police Autism Centre would eventually become a leading centre of excellence for autism intervention not only in Malaysia, but also regionally.

“With multidisciplinary expertise available, the centre is capable of setting new standards in producing independent, capable and competitive autistic individuals,” he said.

He also called on all parties to continue investing time, energy and resources into creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

“We must not allow anyone to be marginalised or left behind in the nation’s development,” he added.

Mr Mohd Khalid also conveyed his appreciation to donors, corporate bodies and individuals who had contributed financially and materially to the centre’s sustainability.

Meanwhile, the autism centre committee chairman, Tan Sri Hussin Ismail, said the centre’s success was due to the support from various parties, especially the police and the public.

“The centre has grown so much since it was established in 2020. The support shown is an impetus for us to increase the quality of early intervention at an affordable cost,” he said.

The centre’s manager, Ms Azura Izham, said the centre was established in 2020 with six autistic children and eight personnel.

“Now we are able to cater to 50 children with 18 dedicated personnel,” she said.

Autistic children are not meant to be changed but should be understood as they see the world, she added.

“Their success may not be the same as everyone else, but each small step that they take is a victory for them and their parents,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK