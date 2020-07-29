Malaysian police say there is 'strong indication' fugitive financier Jho Low in Macau

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's police suspect that Low Taek Jho is hiding in Macau, amid efforts to bring the fugitive financier home to face justice for his role in the troubled state fund 1MDB.

"Strong indication that he is there - full stop," Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said in a text message to Bloomberg.

The police chief in February had said they received intelligence that Low, better known as Jho Low, was active in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Malaysia's court on Tuesday (July 28) said that Low had played a crucial role in transferring RM42 million (S$13.6 million) of funds from a former 1MDB unit to ex-prime minister Najib Razak's accounts.

Najib was found guilty of all seven charges in the trial and faces 12 years in prison, along with a RM210 million fine.

