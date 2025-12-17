Malaysian police recover car stolen with five-year-old girl inside

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Police have recovered a car that was reported stolen with a five-year-old girl inside in Kampung Lindungan on Dec 17.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Shamsudin Mamat said police received a report at about 7.24am that a car had been stolen along Jalan PJS 6/4.

ACP Shamsudin said the complainants, a Malaysian married couple, had parked their car by the roadside and left their five-year-old daughter inside while they went to buy breakfast.

“The complainants later realised that their vehicle had been taken by a suspect and immediately contacted the police for assistance,” he said in a statement on Dec 17.

Acting on the information received, police launched an area cordon operation and, with the help of the public, managed to locate the vehicle together with the child at Mentari Court apartments here after about three hours.

“The child was safely handed over to the complainants,” he added.

Earlier, in an initial statement, ACP Shamsudin said that the child was located along with the vehicle shortly after the incident.

He added that efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

He also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information on the case, as it could cause confusion and affect investigations.

Those with information are urged to come forward at the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya district police operations room at 03-7966 2222 or the investigating officer Insp Mohd Azman Ayob at 012-223 7272. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK