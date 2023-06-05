Malaysian police probing Johor incident involving S’pore travellers being chased by fake police car

The Malaysian police are investigating an incident where three men allegedly impersonated officers and appeared to try to pull over a car travelling from Singapore to Genting.

In a statement on Monday, acting Kulai police chief Yusof Othman said that the incident was believed to have occurred at 41.5km of the North-South Highway, next to the Sedenak toll plaza exit in Kulai, Johor.

He was responding to a Facebook post in Chinese by user Freeman Gan WT on Monday, who claimed that a car started following him and a friend around the 27km mark of the highway at about 5.40am on Monday.

In a video accompanying the post, which Mr Gan said took place around the 37km mark, a silver car, with a flashing blue beacon light on its roof, can be seen speeding alongside his.

While he initially thought the men inside the car were police officers, Mr Gan said he later suspected that they were impersonators and refused to let them stop in front of his vehicle.

While racing ahead, he said that he called the police who told him not to stop and that if the car did not relent, to drive towards the nearest police station.

It was only at about the 71km mark that the car had disappeared, said Mr Gan, adding that he stopped at a crowded area at 8.10am to have breakfast with his friend.

Supt Yusof said the suspects are believed to be three men, whose nationality is unclear, and were wearing masks.