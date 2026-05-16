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Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho, aka Jho Low, had reportedly played a key role in talks with China over writing off 1MDB-related debts.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian police will investigate claims that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho returned to Malaysia for secret meetings.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said the claims that Low, also known as Jho Low, came to Malaysia for meetings have not been verified.

“We have not verified whether the claims are true or otherwise. We will take appropriate action to investigate the matter further,” he told reporters on May 16.

He was commenting on an article by an online portal that claimed Low filed a plea for a presidential pardon in the United States in January.

The plea was made under extraordinary circumstances, according to the article, with Low playing a key role in secret negotiations between China and Malaysia to write off 1MDB-related debts at the end of 2025.

It also quoted sources claiming that meetings involving Low took place in Kuala Lumpur, under the protection of the Chinese delegation.

Low was previously identified as a central figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The Wall Street Journal reported on May 14 that Low is seeking clemency from Mr Trump.

According to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter, the request was filed in recent weeks and, if granted, would remove the criminal charges against him in the United States. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK