Malaysian police probing bizarre ransom demand for stolen cremation urns

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– The Malaysian police are investigating a bizarre theft involving more than 15 cremation urns allegedly stolen from niches at a memorial park columbarium.

District Superintendent Johari Yahya confirmed that those behind the heist have reportedly contacted the park’s management to demand a ransom for their return.

He said the first police report was received on Feb 26, and that investigations are ongoing.

Supt Johari said in a statement on March 17: “Our investigations so far have shown that one suspect had contacted the management on WhatsApp using a foreign number claiming that he found the urns.

“However, he then demanded payment for the return of the urns.”

Supt Johari said the police have classified the case under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.

The case is also being probed under Section 384 for extortion and Section 297 for trespassing on burial places.

“Since this case involves elements of cross-border communication and the use of digital technology, we are seeking technical assistance from the relevant agencies,” he said.

Supt Johari advised the public not to speculate on the case.

The incident follows a similar report on March 9, where intruders allegedly broke into a memorial park in Kulai, Johor, and made off with more than 20 urns from a columbarium rack. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK