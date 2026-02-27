Malaysian police probe alleged plot to topple government

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian police have confirmed that they have received a report and opened an investigation paper into allegations of a conspiracy to topple the government and sabotage national stability.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said on Feb 27 the probe centres on claims that a local influential figure was working in collaboration with an international media agency.

However Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid did not name the individual or the agency.

He said the investigation was being handled by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit of the federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Law Division (D5).

He said the case is being investigated under Section 124B of the Penal Code for engaging in activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

Those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the public is advised not to speculate on the case while police complete their probe, in line with the principles of criminal justice in this country,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK