Malaysian police officers charged with robbing Indonesian tourist in Melaka

MELAKA – Two Malaysian policemen were charged on Thursday with robbing a 42-year-old Indonesian female tourist at a hotel in Plaza Mahkota in the state of Melaka.

Both the accused, ranked lance corporal, claimed trial when they were charged in the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

The pleas of T. S. Praveen and Muhammad Safri Idris, both 31, were recorded before Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

Based on the facts of the case, the two had allegedly robbed the victim, known as Anisa, before taking away her belongings worth RM1,800 (S$546) including her Indonesian passport.

The offence was allegedly committed at Plaza Mahkota Hotel on April 3.

The two could face a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

They also faced another charge under Section 12(1)(1) of the Passports Act 1966 for having possession of a passport without authority.

They can face a jail term of up to five years and a maximum fine of up to RM10,000 upon conviction.

The two policemen were represented by counsel Andrew Lourdes.

The court granted RM9,000 bail each and fixed May 23 as the next mention date.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the victim had lodged a report on April 4 after she was allegedly robbed on April 3.

He said the suspects had allegedly demanded RM5,000 from the victim during the robbery as an inducement not to take action against her. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK