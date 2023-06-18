Malaysian cop arrested after viral videos show her shouting, hurling insults at others

KUALA LUMPUR - A 35-year-old police officer in Malaysia has been arrested after several videos showing her insulting fellow police officers and shouting at members of the public went viral.

The arrest was made at about 1.20am local time on Sunday by the Gombak district police headquarters, reported Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times (NST), citing Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan.

“The suspect will be granted bail after a thorough investigation is conducted, as more police reports have been filed involving the suspect,” he said.

Officers also confiscated a mobile phone during the arrest to assist in investigations.

The police officer, who is under investigation for criminal intimidation, is also accused of preventing public servants from carrying out their duty and using rude, disgraceful or insulting words.

In one of the viral videos, a woman alleged to be the officer insults fellow police officers, claiming that they do not deserve to speak to her due to their lower ranks.

The altercation was the result of the police officers requesting to see her authority card as she was believed to be involved in a debt collection incident, reported NST, citing acting Gombak police chief superintendent Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir. He also confirmed the incident and that a police report had been filed.

Another viral video shows someone alleged to be the officer in a heated argument with a member of the public at a temple over a shopping mall parking space.

In the video, she can be seen shouting at another man and woman as the person recording the video calls her “crazy”.