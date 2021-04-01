Malaysian police nab 68 in crackdown on organised crime

Malaysian police have arrested 68 people believed to be linked to a Hong Kong crime boss, seized luxury vehicles and frozen bank accounts with a total value of RM13.1 million (S$4.3 million) in a series of raids last week.

Police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said on Tuesday that the raids targeted Malaysian fugitive businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee, who is said to have ties to convicted Hong Kong 14K triad boss Wan Kuok-Koi or Broken Tooth.

Liow, 33, is wanted by the Malaysian police for his alleged money laundering and organised crime activities. "Intelligence gathering by the task force revealed that Liow, who is the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, has alleged ties with transnational organised crime leader known as Wan Kouk-Koi, or Broken Tooth," said Inspector-General of Police Hamid at a news conference.

Those arrested included both of Liow's younger brothers. Liow, who has the title of datuk seri, is believed to be hiding in Malaysia.

"Out of the 68, a total of 48 individuals were arrested under Sosma," Tan Sri Hamid said, adding that the crackdown was launched following a tip-off received in mid-January by the Johor police relating to Macau scam investigations.

Sosma, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, is the law that replaced the Internal Security Act for hardcore criminals.

The 48 individuals detained consisted of 30 Malaysians and 18 China nationals.

Mr Hamid said the Johor police launched a massive eight-day operation, dubbed Ops Pelican 3.0, on March 20 to cripple the syndicate.

Among the 16 vehicles seized, worth RM6.67 million in total, was a Rolls-Royce, while 41 bank accounts with more than RM4.1 million have been frozen.

Police are also investigating 34 individuals from various law enforcement agencies who are believed to be in cahoots with Liow, Mr Hamid said.

"One of the officers involved had leaked information to Liow, giving the suspect ample time to transfer a large sum of his wealth to an undisclosed location and flee the authorities.

"We have identified these law enforcement officers and we will investigate. We won't allow them to slip away," he added.

The police chief was also quoted by a Malaysia news site as saying: "I am fed up and enough warning has been given to them. I have said a long time ago to cut off whatever relationship they have with this gang. But from the look of things, from the results of the action taken, it seems there are traitors among my people."

The raids were carried out throughout the Klang Valley, Malaysia's wealthiest and most industrialised district that includes Kuala Lumpur.

On the Hong Kong triad boss Wan, Mr Hamid said: "Intelligence also found that Liow was appointed as the vice-president of Wan's World Hongmen History and Culture Association on Jan 4, 2019."

The association was sanctioned and blacklisted by the United States Treasury Department last December. Wan, 55, has been on the Malaysian police's wanted list since Oct 16 last year for suspected gangsterism and fraud to the tune of RM6 million.

He previously served 14 years behind bars in Macau after being convicted of loan sharking, money laundering and heading a criminal group, news reports said.

"Based on our investigations, multiple Macau scam transactions were all traced back to shell companies linked to the blacklisted association," Mr Hamid said.