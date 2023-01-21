Malaysian police investigating claim Anwar’s daughter subjected to road bullying

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have started investigations following a claim by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter Nurul Ilham that she was a victim of road bullying.

The incident is said to have occurred at the North South Expressway as she was heading to Seremban.

Serdang Police Chief ACP A. Anbalagan said a 14-second video clip of the incident was shared by Nurul Ilham on her Twitter account that later went viral.

It showed a Proton Iriz on the right lane that was moving slowly and hitting the brakes several times.

According to initial investigations, the incident involved an accident and both parties suffered injuries.

“Both drivers, including Nurul Ilham were called up to record their statement while the case was investigated under Section 6(2) of the Road Traffic Rules (LN) 166/1959 for an offence of overtaking and obstructing traffic.

“Members of the public with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the traffic department of the Serdang police station to assist investigations,” he said in a statement on Friday night.

Earlier, Nurul Ilham, through her Twitter account, claimed that she was a victim of road bullying while she was driving with her two-year-old child. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK