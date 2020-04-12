Malaysian police inspector at roadblock allegedly abducted, raped 2 Mongolian women

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian police officer singled out two foreign women at a movement control order (MCO) roadblock, then allegedly abducted and raped them at a hotel.

The policeman, an inspector in his 30s who was on duty in Petaling Jaya, was arrested in the wake of police intelligence and surveillance.

It was learnt that the women were stopped at a roadblock on Friday (April 10) night and were kept against their will at a nearby hotel for more than 24 hours before they were rescued by police.

The officer in charge of Petaling Jaya district Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they were alerted to the incident on Saturday and began investigating the case at once.

"We conducted an operation led by my deputy, Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"We needed to conduct surveillance, as our main priority was ensuring the two women were in no further danger," he told reporters.

Mr Nik Ezanee said police conducted two raids in Petaling Jaya at around 9.30pm on Saturday, including one at a hotel where two women from Mongolia, aged 20 and 33, were rescued.

"The inspector was arrested at a separate location," he said, adding that investigators had to enlist the help of one of the victim's friends to act as a translator as both women could not speak either Bahasa Malaysia or English.

"Based on our investigations, both women were working in vice, but that does not make them any less the victims here.

Related Story Coronavirus: Malaysia extends movement curbs by another two weeks to April 28

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

"They were being held against their will at the hotel and we rescued them at 9.30pm on Saturday before taking them to the hospital for a medical evaluation," he said, adding that neither woman had valid documents.

He said police would apply for an interim protection order for both victims.

Mr Nik Ezanee said a police forensic team was sent to the hotel to search for further evidence.

"I am deeply saddened and disappointed over this case. The policeman was acting in his own capacity and we will ensure stern action is taken using all available laws.

"We are confident that we can conclude our investigations soon," he said, adding that investigations revealed that the suspect was working alone.