Malaysian police identify coronavirus infection chain involving 40,000 people , including tabligh cluster

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police on Saturday (April 4) said 40,000 people are involved in a Covid-19 chain infection, including those linked with the tabligh cluster, Bernama news agency reported.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said the data was analysed by a task force from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headed by Bukit Aman CID chief Huzir Mohamed to identify those who most likely to be infected with the coronavirus.

He said from the data provided by the Health Ministry, the police had identified several areas where certain individuals and groups were required to go for Covid-19 screening.

"We analysed the data by helping the ministry to identify up to about 11,000 tabligh members who attended the assembly at the Sri Petaling Mosque recently.

"From this data, the team refined and used specific methods to identify the network of close contacts, travel and who might be affected by those involved.

"We identified the individuals concerned, including getting complete information, such as their home addresses, telephone numbers and identity card numbers, to give to the ministry for the persons concerned to undergo Covid-19 screening, " Mr Hamid said.

He added many of the tabligh members had been screened and urged the public not to criticise or discriminate against them, Bernama reported.

He said the team was also trying to get information on tabligh members who were overseas, and details on them would be given to Immigration for necessary action to be taken upon their return.

"This is to confirm their arrival, whereby the police will take the necessary action to escort them to the quarantine centre for the mandatory 14-day quarantine."

Prior to this, it was reported that the organiser of the tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling said 95 per cent of the about 11,000 attendees had been screened for Covid-19.