Malaysian police detain politician for allegedly producing and selling drugs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 35-year-old Malaysian politician, who is believed to produce his own mixture of drugs and sell it at RM300 (S$98) a bottle, has been arrested.

The man, who had contested for a post in a party's Youth wing, was arrested in Pudu at 1.45pm on Wednesday (Jan 20).

Malaysiakini news site, quoting police sources, reported that the man was from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the lead party in Malaysia's 13-party governing coalition.

The man does not hold any elected position in Bersatu but is an appointed member of bureau of its Youth wing, the news site said.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said on Friday that the politician was stopped at a police roadblock while riding a motorcycle, and police found a package which contained 400ml of liquid believed to be ketamine.

"Further investigation led police to a residence in Jalan Duta Suria 8, Ampang, at 7.30pm on the same day.

"There, we discovered an assortment of drugs including nine ganja plants worth RM4,500, dried leaves believed to be ganja worth RM3,000 and liquid believed to be a mixture of ketamine and THC worth RM531,000," he said. THC is an ingredient found in ganja or cannabis.

Datuk Saiful added that the man was believed to have produced his own mixture of drugs containing ketamine and ganja to sell for RM300 a bottle.

He said the suspect, his wife and their foreign maid have been remanded for seven days until Jan 27 for investigations.