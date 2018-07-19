Malaysian police chief says reopened Altantuya murder probe has been completed

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The reopened investigation into the 2006 murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu has been completed, said the Inspector-General of Police.

"We have completed the investigation and have submitted it to the Attorney-General's Chambers," said Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

"We are waiting for further instructions," he told a press conference on Thursday (July 19).

On June 20, Altantuya's father Shaaribuu Setev lodged a police report seeking a fresh probe into the murder of his daughter.

The following day, Mr Mohamad Fuzi confirmed that investigations into the murder would be reopened.

Ms Altantuya is believed to have been killed and her body blown up with explosives at a jungle in Mukim Bukit Raja, Klang, between 10pm on Oct 19 and 1am on Oct 20, 2006.

In 2009, former police Special Action Unit members Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of Ms Altantuya's murder.

Related Story Malaysia to retry murder case of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, says PM Mahathir

The Court of Appeal overturned their sentences in 2013 but upon the prosecution's appeal, the sentences were upheld by the Federal Court.

Sirul fled to Australia where he was held by Australian Immigration at a detention centre in Sydney after Interpol issued a notice against him.

He has been at the detention centre since 2015 and is hoping to get asylum there.

Australia does not allow a person on death row to return to their home country.

Political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda, a close associate of former premier Najib Razak, was charged with abetting the murder but was acquitted in 2008.