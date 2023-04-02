Malaysian police called in as rowdy crowd swarm Selangor store offering 30 cent clothes

Chaos broke out at a Malaysian store on Saturday after hundreds of shoppers swarmed the premise to take advantage of its promotional sale, which offered apparel for as low as RM1 (S$0.30).

The shop, located in Selangor’s state capital of Shah Alam, had offered its first 100 customers the opportunity to buy clothes at RM1 as part of its Hari Raya sales.

The next 50 customers will be able to get free kurta shirts, according to the Malaysian media. Prizes such as mobile phones were also up for grabs.

However, the situation went out of control when more than 500 people swarmed the shop, leading to pushing, shoving and shouting.

Videos of the rowdy scenes went viral on social media. Some showed people shouting outside the shop while others depicted scenes of chaos inside with people grabbing as many items as they could.