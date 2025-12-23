Malaysian police bust drug lab on Penang durian orchard

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A durian orchard in Teluk Bahang, Penang, has been exposed as a drug-processing hub.

BALIK PULAU, Penang – A quiet durian orchard in the hills of Teluk Bahang here has been exposed as a fortified drug-processing hub, with police, in a series of coordinated raids, seizing over a tonne of methamphetamine worth RM37.8 million (S$12 million).

The bust revealed a fully equipped laboratory, shielded by multiple layers of fencing, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and illegally tapped electricity.

One suspect died during the raids in an attempt to escape, the police said.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief Hussein Omar Khan said the operation was uncovered on Dec 20 and 21 following intelligence-led raids at three locations.

“Investigations show the suspects entered the country as tourists from August, while the drug processing activities are believed to have started in September,” he told a press conference at the orchard on Dec 23.

The first raid, in Jalan Gurdwara, led to the arrest of three foreign men and the seizure of 26kg of methamphetamine powder.

A second raid in the same road uncovered a further 474kg of methamphetamine powder.

The third raid, at a house in the durian orchard, led to the discovery of the laboratory and additional drugs, including methamphetamine powder, crystals and liquid, along with processing equipment.

Mr Hussein said the total seizure comprised 1,188kg of methamphetamine with an estimated value of RM37.8 million.

The three suspects, aged between 32 and 38, are believed to have acted as chemists at the site.

Police also seized a pick-up, a sedan, a forklift and an all-terrain vehicle.

Mr Hussein added that the alleged mastermind is believed to be overseas and is being tracked.

He said a 27-year-old man, believed to be a local coordinator, died after falling from the fifth floor of a building during the first raid.

“Preliminary investigations found that the drugs were intended for the global market, with at least seven parcels sent to Australia and Hong Kong,” he said.

Two houses and an open hall within the 13ha orchard were rented for about RM80,000 a year.

“The premises were used as a processing plant with imported equipment.

“The drugs were dissolved into fabric sheets, sewn into woven containers, and dried before shipment.

“Upon arrival at their destination, the fabric would be dissolved again to extract the drugs,” Mr Hussein said.

Initial urine tests on the suspects came back positive for methamphetamine.

They have been remanded for seven days from Dec 21 to facilitate investigations . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK