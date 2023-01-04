Malaysian police believe jealousy could be motive behind bomb attack that killed restaurant waiter

AMPANG - A married couple is being detained for seven days to help Malaysian police investigating the explosion of a home-made bomb that killed a waiter in Selangor last week.

The 33-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife were brought to the Ampang Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning for police to get the remain order, after the duo was arrested in northern Kedah state on Tuesday evening, The Star daily reported.

Police believe that jealousy could be the motive behind the attack. No further details were given.

It was reported that a team of cops from Ampang Jaya district police headquarters arrested the couple after raiding a house in Kedah, the daily said.

On Dec 29, a waiter at a restaurant in Pandan Indah, Selangor, was killed by an explosion after he inspected a package placed on his car.

The 28-year-old male victim saw a package placed on top of his car at about 8.55pm, and proceeded to inspect the package before the explosion occurred, The Star said.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries to his body and hands, was rushed to Hospital Ampang but he succumbed to his injuries.

New Straits Times reported that police found several objects and traces of explosives at the scene of the incident.

Among the materials found were power bank devices, pieces of paper cutters and batteries.

Police believe the know-how to build the bomb was gleaned from social media, NST said.