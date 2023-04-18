Malaysian police arrests five men for slashing and throwing woman under a bridge

The Malaysian police have arrested five men who allegedly assaulted and slashed a woman before throwing her under a bridge after she told them off for being noisy.

Police said the men became angry when the 52-year-old woman confronted them for drinking alcohol and making a ruckus in the early hours of April 13.

“She said the men were always making noise and regularly drinking liquor and consuming drugs inside the house,” said Kuala Langat district police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor Saleh.

It is believed the woman and the men, who are in their 30s, lived in the same rented house in the state of Selangor.

Police said the incensed men beat up the woman with a thick cane and slashed her “with a sharp object” before dumping her under a bridge at Kampung Sawah Banting, about 35km from the state capital of Shah Alam.

Mr Ahmad said the woman, who works as a cleaner in a bank, was rescued by nearby residents and was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Based on the information obtained from the victim, police arrested the five men between 1pm and 6pm on April 13.

“We have also seized a cane and a Proton Perdana car,” said Mr Ahmad.

Mr Ahmad said the men had previous criminal records for drug abuse. Three of them tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.