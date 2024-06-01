Malaysian police arrest parents of murdered autistic boy

PETALING JAYA - The parents of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, who was murdered in December 2023, have been arrested.

The arrest was made in Puncak Alam at around 11am on May 31, reported Malaysian media outlet Sinar Harian.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan when contacted confirmed the arrest of the couple and said that they will be brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court in the morning of June 1 for a remand order.

On Dec 5, Zayn Rayyan was reported missing in Damansara Damai in Kuala Lumpur and was found dead near a stream about 200m from his home at Apartment Idaman the next day.

A post-mortem revealed injuries to his neck and body, leading to the conclusion that he had been killed.

Media reports in February reported that Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said despite facing challenges including identifying the primary location of the murder, the police had not given up and were still scrutinising every piece of information gathered so far to solve the case.

He said every expertise available in the CID, including the forensic aspect, had been deployed to ensure that the criminals responsible could be brought to justice.

In February, the Selangor Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation offered a RM20,000 (S$5,700) reward for information that leads to the apprehension of the boy’s murderer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK