Motorcyclist in Malaysia arrested after ramming into road transport officer at roadblock

Malaysian police have arrested a man after he rammed his motorcycle into a Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer while attempting to flee a roadblock, sending the officer flying a few metres down the road.

The incident took place at KM28 on the Seremban-Port Dickson highway in the southern state of Negeri Sembilan on Sunday at 11am.

A video clip of the incident – which has since been widely shared on social media, with one Facebook post being shared more than 500 times – shows the motorcyclist revving up his Yamaha motorcycle and riding straight through the roadblock before crashing into one of the officers.

The impact sends the officer, Mr Mohd Nurhakim Mohd Razif, flying several metres before landing on the road.

As both men lay on the ground in pain, Mr Nurhakim is seen clutching his head while his colleagues run to help him.

In another video, his colleagues are seen carrying him into a police car, which took him to Port Dickson hospital.

Mr Nurhakim suffered injuries to his neck, arms and legs, but was allowed to recuperate at home after being treated, reported news portal Free Malaysia Today.

The motorcyclist was arrested under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal violence to intimidate a civil servant.