Malaysian police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident

JOHOR BARU - Malaysian police have arrested a man to help with investigations into an alleged road rage incident that took place along the North-South Expressway.

The man is a foreigner in his 40s.

Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said the arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 3.30am on Feb 12 in Genting Highlands, Pahang.

“The team also seized a car,” he said in a statement.

The suspect is currently under remand for three days until Feb 14, he added.

Commissioner Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

If found guilty, the suspect could be jailed between one and five years, fined, or both.

“We urge the public not to speculate, which could disrupt the investigation.

“All road users are also advised to be patient and considerate to ensure safety, especially during the holiday season,” he added.

The Johor police earlier said the authorities were searching for the owner of a Singapore-registered car who allegedly broke the window of another car on the NSE.

Commissioner Kumar said a report was lodged at 2.36pm on Feb 10 and a 54-second video of the altercation had since gone viral on social media.

“Early investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim’s action of blocking the suspect’s vehicle (on) the emergency lane along the highway.

“This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim’s car,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK