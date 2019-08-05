Malaysian police arrest 28 over Kuala Selangor temple fight

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have detained a total of 28 men in connection with a fight that broke out at a temple in Kuala Selangor on Sunday morning (Aug 4).

The fight, which occurred at about 9.15am at the Kaliamma Bestari Jaya temple in Kuala Selangor, started when an argument broke out between two groups over the assembling of tents.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Fadzil Ahmat said it then escalated into a fight with machetes being used.

He said on-duty policemen stepped in to maintain order but were attacked in the incident.

"A 34-year-old policeman from the Bestari Jaya police station was injured on the back of his hand and required six stitches," Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil said when contacted.

A member of the public was also injured and is being treated at the Sungai Buloh hospital, he said.

The suspects were rounded up on Sunday night following the incident.

"We also seized five machetes from the suspects. We are investigating further and the suspects will be remanded," he said.

Police believe that the motive of the fight stemmed from the unhappiness over how the tents were being assembled.