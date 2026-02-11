Malaysian police appeal for help, information on Singaporean man, 76, missing in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Mr Halim Yunos was last seen in a service apartment in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 7.

SINGAPORE – Malaysian police are seeking information on a Singaporean man with mild dementia who was reported missing in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 8.

Mr Halim Yunos, 76, was last seen at around 10.30pm on Feb 7 in Anggun Residences, a serviced apartment in Kuala Lumpur’s Chow Kit district, said the police.

His family, in KL to attend a wedding, said CCTV footage showed him leaving the building they were staying in at around 1am on Feb 8.

The 1.64m tall Singaporean was last seen wearing a light green batik shirt with brown trousers, according to a Feb 10 notice by the Dang Wangi police department.

The police received a report regarding Mr Halim’s disappearance on the morning of Feb 8, said Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee HJ Adam, who appealed to the public to help locate him.

Family members of Mr Halim’s have also repeatedly posted missing person’s notices on social media since Feb 8, appealing for information or potential sightings of the septuagenarian they say has mild dementia.

Members of the public with information can contact the Dang Wangi Police Station at +603 2600 2264.

Residents in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore have been sharing appeals for information on social media.

Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz shared an image of Mr Halim on TikTok to spread the word among his 870,000 followers. “Helping someone in need. Can’t imagine if this is my own dad missing,” the KL-based actor wrote.

Malaysian social activist Azhan Adnan, who is better known as Abbe Hae and has been involved in numerous prominent outreach efforts, said he was called by the police and Mr Halim’s family to assist with the search.

“Your fingers will play a very important role in this search,” he wrote, asking his followers to share information on Mr Halim.

Mr Halim’s son-in-law, who goes by Wan on Instagram, said in a live stream on Feb 10 that his mother-in-law realised Mr Halim was missing some time after he left the apartment building on Feb 8. She then knocked on their room door to inform them that he had left.

The family tried searching for Mr Halim to little avail, and filed a police report the same day.

In another Instagram live on Feb 11, Mr Wan said his father-in-law had his wallet with him, which has his identity card and about RM30 (S$9.70).

Hospitals within a 1km to 2km radius of the building have not reported any Singaporeans warded, said Mr Wan, adding that a search for has been conducted in areas including Masjid India, the Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Pudu and Bukit Bintang.

“Hopefully we can find him before fasting begins,” said Mr Wan. Muslims will begin fasting during the month of Ramadan on Feb 19.

“Physically, I’m tired. Mentally, I need to push (myself),” he said.