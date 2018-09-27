Malaysian PM Mahathir says Trump's style doesn't work well in Asia

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said United States President Donald Trump's diplomatic style is undermining US efforts in Asia, and he made a tongue-in-cheek prediction that China can outlast America in the latest trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

"He changes his views even in a manner of hours," Tun Mahathir said of Mr Trump on Wednesday (Sept 26) during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

"Dealing with people who are not consistent is a big problem."

Dr Mahathir said China has history on its side as it nears full-on trade war with the US, and he blasted Mr Trump's proclivity for sending what he says are mixed signals to the region.

"China has been there for 4,000 years," he said. "One has to learn to live with China."

Dr Mahathir, 93, was elected in May as the South-east Asian nation was embroiled in scandal over corruption allegations against then prime minister Najib Razak. On the campaign trail, he voiced concerns over Chinese investment in the country. Dr Mahathir previously served as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, making him the nation's longest-serving premier.

Najib has pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, including allegations that he received RM2.08 billion (S$685 million) in bribes related to the issuance of a government letter of support for a bond issue by state-run fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Dr Mahathir has set himself a target of recouping US$4.5 billion (S$6.15 billion) that he said was squandered through the troubled state fund.

The Malaysian leader has also pledged to end deficits and corruption in the country, and said he was forced to terminate a Chinese-led project to build a railroad on Malaysia's eastern coast because it was a bigger benefit to China than Malaysia.