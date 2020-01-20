Malaysian PM Mahathir says Pakatan Harapan could be a one-term government

LANGKAWI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday (Jan 20) that his ruling coalition could be a one-term government if it does not make some changes.

Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition defeated the long-ruling Barisan National (BN) coalition in May 2018 on promises of reforms and widespread disgust over corruption.

Dr Mahathir joined hands with former foes, including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to form the unlikely coalition that defeated former premier Najib Razak.

But the coalition has lost five by-elections since then, including one over the weekend, and polls have shown waning popularity among the public.

Dr Mahathir had said he would carry out a post-mortem to find out why the alliance lost.

"We have lost five by-elections but they still don't understand," he told reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

"I told them, in a democracy you need strong support from the people. But instead they fight amongst themselves and divide the people... They are not going to win unless they change their ways," he said.

He also said he is not "too confident" in the next generation of leadership.

"They see being in the winning party as, you can get this and you can get that," he said. "We are telling them, 'Look, even if you are the winning party, the system is now fair to everybody, they could even threaten you, you will lose support'."

Dr Mahathir’s administration has sought to fulfil its election promises despite being constrained by a debt burden worsened by the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

It has revised billion-dollar contracts to reduce cost, restarted projects to spur growth and embarked on a reform of government-linked companies to make them more efficient.

But slower-than-expected results and concern over living costs as well as bickering within the coalition have led to disillusionment among some voters.