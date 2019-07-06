Malaysian PM Mahathir proposed as an 'icon of longevity'

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been proposed as "icon of longevity", said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad on Saturday (July 6).

He said there is no better person that fits the moniker than Tun Dr Mahathir.

Mr Khalid said Dr Mahathir was proposed as the perfect candidate by medical practitioners and proponents of longevity at the Longevity For Change forum held in Putrajaya.

"They have talked to Tun (Dr Mahathir) but he has yet to give his commitment to being the icon of longevity," he said.

"Everyone is full of praise for him and all the practitioners, proponents of a healthy and long lifestyle look upon him as an icon."

He said the forum also proposed that Putrajaya be made into a place like the Japanese city of Okinawa, where many of its residents are long-lived - some beyond the age of 100.