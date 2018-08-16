Malaysian PM Mahathir admits Pakatan Harapan made promises without expecting to win election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said Pakatan Harapan had made too many election promises because it didn't expect to win in the 14th general election in May.

The Pakatan chairman told Pakatan and Parti Warisan Sabah MPs at a closed-door meeting in Petaling Jaya on Monday (Aug 13) night that this was why the new administration was facing a tough time meeting its manifesto pledges.

He also warned about the possibility of a backlash against the new government, according to "several sources" present at the dinner function.

"Actually we did not expect to win, we made a thick manifesto with all kinds of promises... We need to make sacrifices to fulfil our promises. If we can't fulfil them, we will need a good reason that is acceptable to the people.

"If we fail to deliver on our promises, the Opposition will use it against us and we may be defeated" in the next general election, Tun Dr Mahathir said.

One example he gave was Pakatan Harapan's promise to make the position of opposition leader equal to that of a minister.

He said the promise was made in expectation of Harapan being in the opposition.

"But we won and now it feels uncomfortable to give the opposition leader an equal rank to a minister," he said.