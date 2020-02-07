Malaysian PM defends policy on teaching in English

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday defended his decision to reintroduce in schools a policy to teach mathematics and science in English while adding that more discussions might be needed, as he faces opposition over the issue from even within his coalition allies.

Citing some Malaysian scientists who attended international scientific conferences but were unable to understand the discussions in English as an example, Tun Dr Mahathir said the Malay community needs to focus on more than just their mother tongue.

"I am a Malay. I love the community and the Malay language. But we need to consider the advancement of the community. If we care for the community, we must emphasise their success more than focusing on the mother tongue.

"We need to think this through," said Dr Mahathir, who is also Acting Education Minister, at a special address at the ministry. He added that those with a poor command of English found it difficult to get jobs.

The premier announced on Jan 31 that the policy known by its Malay acronym PPSMI - the teaching of science and mathematics in English - would be making a comeback.

This has sparked an outcry among a section of Malaysians, including Malay nationalist and Chinese educationist groups, who felt the decision was an attack on their ethnic identity.

Several lawmakers in Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition also lamented that the controversial decision should have been first discussed with top coalition leaders.

The policy was first introduced in 2003 when Dr Mahathir was also prime minister. But it was abolished in 2012 when the Ministry of Education found that only 4 per cent of teachers used mostly English when teaching the two subjects.

The PPSMI policy was replaced with the Dual Language Programme in 2016, which allows select schools the option to teach maths and science in English.

Noting the lack of English proficiency among some teachers, Dr Mahathir said the government will introduce a new way to teach using local and international experts if the improved policy is implemented.

"(They) will teach lessons and produce lessons and record them in videos to be shown to students, so that teachers would no longer be fully relied on in the classroom if the improved PPSMI is implemented," the premier said.