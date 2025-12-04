Malaysian PM Anwar’s former aide Shamsul Iskandar claims trial to four counts of bribery

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei are expected to face five charges.

KUALA LUMPUR – Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has claimed trial at the Sessions Court in K uala Lum pur to four counts of graft involving cash and goods amounting to RM176,829.03 (S$55,695), linked to the Sabah mineral exploration mining licencing.

The former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister was accused of receiving RM140,000 in cash as well as furniture and electrical goods worth RM36,829.03 from businessman Tei Jiann Cheing, or known as Albert Tei, on four separate occasions between Nov 24, 2023 and March 5, 2024.

The bribe was allegedly an inducement for Shamsul Iskandar to help Tei’s companies that have interest in mineral exploration licencing approval in Sabah.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Shamsul Iskandar faces up to 20 years prison time, a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if he is convicted.

Shamsul Iskandar, who wore a yellow batik shirt, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin o n Dec 4 .

“I plead not guilty. I ask for a trial,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan said the offences Shamsul Iskandar was accused of came under Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which are non-bailable offences.

The DPP, however, suggested a RM300,000 bail if the court exercises its discretion to grant bail.

DPP Farah Ezlin also asked the court consider Shamsul Iskandar’s previous position in government and his network.

“If the court allows bail, I seek for additional conditions; two bailors, passport must be surrendered and monthly attendance at the MACC headquarters and that he must not disturb witnesses in the case,” she added.

Shamsul Iskandar’s lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, however, said the amount was exorbitant and pushed for nothing more than RM50,000.

“Everyone is innocent until proven otherwise,” he said.

Amer said when the allegations first arose on social media, Shamsul Iskandar straight away made a police report.

“That’s a clear denial. He denies receiving any gratification,” Mr Amer said.

Co-counsel Yusmadi Yusoff said Shamsul Iskandar has three children with the eldest in college.

“His wife is a civil servant, a doctor, while he is currently not working.

“I am afraid an amount that is too high will be a burden for them,” Mr Yusmadi said.

Judge Suzana fixed bail at RM150,000 in two sureties. She also ordered for Shamsul Iskandar to surrender his passport to the court, report his attendance to the MACC on a monthly basis and to stay away from witnesses in the case.

The case is fixed for mention on Jan 8. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK