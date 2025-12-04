Malaysian PM Anwar’s former aide, businessman Tei arrive at KL court ahead of corruption charges

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei are expected to face five charges.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei have arrived at the Kuala Lumpur court complex.

Their arrival was met with throngs of reporters who had begun gathering outside the court building before 8am on Dec 4.

The two men arrived at the same time around 8.05am but in separate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) vans and accompanied by a police convoy.

Wearing a short-sleeved blue batik shirt, Shamsul Iskandar was escorted into the court by police officers.

Tei, wearing a blue collared short-sleeved shirt, gave a thumbs up to reporters and briefly chanted “tetap lawan” – a Malay phrase that translates to “the fight must go on” – while being escorted into the court.

Both of them are expected to face five charges under the MACC Act 2009.

Tei is expected to be charged under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly giving bribes while Shamsul Iskandar will face charges under Section 17(a) of the same Act for allegedly accepting bribes.

On Nov 25, Shamsul Iskandar had previously resigned from his position as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary after it was revealed that he had issued a letter of support for contractors in a hospital project, which had been issued last year.

On Nov 28, MACC revealed that Shamsul Iskandar, Tei along with another individual named Sofia Rini Buyong were detained in relation to investigations into allegations that Tei had paid bribes to recover funds said to have been distributed to several Sabah assemblymen. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK