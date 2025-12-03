Malaysian PM Anwar’s former aide, businessman Albert Tei to face charges under anti-graft law

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has obtained consent to charge both men on Dec 4 and Dec 5.

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Albert Tei will each face five charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 .

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the commission has obtained consent from the public prosecutor to charge both men on Dec 4 and Dec 5.

“Both individuals are expected to face five charges each,” he said on Dec 3.

“Tei will be charged under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly giving bribes,” he said.

“Shamsul Iskandar will face five charges under Section 17(a) of the same Act for allegedly accepting bribes,” added Tan Sri Azam.

Mr Azam said four charges will be brought before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, while one will be heard at the Shah Alam Court.

“Another individual, Sofia Rini Buyong, has been made the prosecution witness,” he said.

He said 32 witnesses have been called to give statements.

“I commend my officers for completing the investigation within a week,” he said.

“This is a case of public interest and has received extensive coverage,” added Mr Azam.

Datuk Seri Shamsul and Mr Tei were detained on Nov 28 in connection with alleged bribes to recover funds said to have been distributed to several Sabah assemblymen .

Ms Sofia Rini was arrested on Nov 27.

Both men were remanded until Dec 4, while Ms Sofia Rini was released when her remand expired on Dec 1.

On Nov 28, Mr Azam said the investigation will be carried out professionally and fairly in accordance with the law.

“Individuals who wish to challenge the arrests have the right to do so in court,” he said.

Mr Azam said investigating officers were instructed to complete the probe within a week for submission to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation while the investigation is ongoing,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK