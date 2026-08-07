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Malaysian PM Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah steps aside from PKR No. 2 role for studies

PETALING JAYA – Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who has been granted leave from her post as the Malaysian party’s No. 2 leader following her request to step down, said she intends to pursue further studies.

“This decision was made after much deliberation as I embark on a new path to pursue further studies, a journey rooted in service and contribution and not necessarily bound by the world of politics,” she said.

In a statement issued on the night of Aug 6, she said: “I extend my deepest appreciation to the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the party leadership for acknowledging my decision to step down as PKR’s deputy president.”

Anwar is also Malaysia’s current prime minister.

Nurul Izzah said she would remain a PKR member and support the struggle for a better Malaysia championed by the party’s leadership under Anwar.

“I am confident that Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as de­­puty president and Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as election director will uphold the people’s aspirations and carry out this mandate with wisdom, prudence and diligence.”

Nurul Izzah, who is Anwar’s eldest child, also expressed her gratitude to PKR members and leaders who had stood by her.

“Thank you for the trust, advice, prayers and unwavering sacrifices. God willing, we shall meet again at the PKR national congress on Aug 14 and Aug 15,” she added.

Prior to her statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s central leadership council had granted her temporary leave following her request to step down from the post.

“We discussed Nurul Izzah’s request to step down as deputy president and, after hearing her views and those of the party leadership, the council agreed to grant her temporary leave of absence, which will begin after the national congress for an indefinite period,” he said.

He said party vice-president Saifuddin would assume Nurul Izzah’s duties for now.

Nurul Izzah, he said, would officiate the meetings of the women’s wing and youth wing at the PKR national congress on Aug 14.

On another matter, Fahmi said the council respected the outcome of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections and expressed its appreciation to all those who put in their work during the campaigning.

“The council also extended its appreciation to former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for his outstanding service over the past two terms,” he said.

He added that the council had also approved the admission of 3,533 new members who registered online between July 12 and Aug 5. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK