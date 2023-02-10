Malaysian PM Anwar urges Thailand to step up on Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asked Thailand to play a bigger role in bringing stability to coup-hit Myanmar, as diplomatic efforts to bring peace there flounder.
Mr Anwar made the comments on Thursday during his first bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, since the former won office late last year.
Mr Anwar was on an official visit to Bangkok.
Since 2013, Malaysia has helped facilitate peace talks between the separatists groups and Thai government, but the process been disrupted. The latest round of talks resumed last year after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.
The Barisan Revolusi Nasional, the main insurgent group involved in talks with the Thai government did not comment when contacted by Reuters.
The Thai government has faced international criticism for maintaining normalised ties with Myanmar’s junta and for downplaying alleged atrocities in its neighbour since the country was plunged into chaos following a putsch two years ago.
“There’s very little we can do except to continue this so-called constructive engagement with the Myanmar junta,” Mr Anwar told reporters.
“But I think you are placed, prime minister, in a better position to express many of our concerns.”
Thousands of the mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, have risked their lives on perilous boat journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia in recent years.
Nearly one million Rohingya live in camps near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar, after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in 2017.
Mr Anwar said the close to 200,000 refugees his country was hosting were a heavy burden.
Asean has led so-far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil in Myanmar, where armed “People’s Defence Forces” have staged anti-coup attacks since the military takeover.
There has been little progress on a “five-point consensus” agreed with the junta in April 2021, which calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.
Late last year, Thailand raised eyebrows when it hosted Myanmar’s top diplomat at informal talks that included Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, but excluded other Asean countries that had been vocal critics of the junta.
It was the first time in more than a year that Myanmar’s foreign minister met an Asean foreign minister grouping in person, after the bloc snubbed the junta from top-level summits over a lack of progress on Asean’s peace plan.
Mr Anwar said Asean needed “coherent, concerted action”.
At talks in Jakarta last week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged Asean countries to show unity on implementing the peace plan.
On the situation in southern Thailand, Mr Anwar pledged to “do whatever is required” to facilitate a peaceful solution to a long-simmering insurgency there.
More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in fighting between Thai forces and shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim and ethnically Malay provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla, which border Malaysia. The area was part of the Patani sultanate that Thailand annexed in a 1909 treaty with Britain.
Mr Anwar stressed the insurgency is an internal issue for Thailand but said Malaysia will do whatever it can to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict, starting with appointing Mr Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, 65, a former head of Malaysia’s armed forces as facilitator to the process.
“It is our duty as a good neighbour and family to do whatever is required and necessary to facilitate the process,” Mr Anwar said.
Mr Prayut said cooperation will help address the problems in the restive provinces, specifically greater economic development and improved connectivity between the two countries. AFP, REUTERS