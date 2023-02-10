Malaysian PM Anwar urges Thailand to step up on Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asked Thailand to play a bigger role in bringing stability to coup-hit Myanmar, as diplomatic efforts to bring peace there flounder.

Mr Anwar made the comments on Thursday during his first bilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, since the former won office late last year.

Mr Anwar was on an official visit to Bangkok.

Since 2013, Malaysia has helped facilitate peace talks between the separatists groups and Thai government, but the process been disrupted. The latest round of talks resumed last year after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

The Barisan Revolusi Nasional, the main insurgent group involved in talks with the Thai government did not comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Thai government has faced international criticism for maintaining normalised ties with Myanmar’s junta and for downplaying alleged atrocities in its neighbour since the country was plunged into chaos following a putsch two years ago.

“There’s very little we can do except to continue this so-called constructive engagement with the Myanmar junta,” Mr Anwar told reporters.

“But I think you are placed, prime minister, in a better position to express many of our concerns.”

Thousands of the mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, have risked their lives on perilous boat journeys in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia in recent years.

Nearly one million Rohingya live in camps near Bangladesh’s border with Myanmar, after fleeing a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

Mr Anwar said the close to 200,000 refugees his country was hosting were a heavy burden.

Asean has led so-far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the turmoil in Myanmar, where armed “People’s Defence Forces” have staged anti-coup attacks since the military takeover.

There has been little progress on a “five-point consensus” agreed with the junta in April 2021, which calls for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the military and the anti-coup movement.

Late last year, Thailand raised eyebrows when it hosted Myanmar’s top diplomat at informal talks that included Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, but excluded other Asean countries that had been vocal critics of the junta.