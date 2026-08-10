Malaysian PM Anwar undergoes elective surgery to treat abdominal hernia

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Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment and is under the supervision of a team of medical experts.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has undergone an elective laparoscopic surgery procedure to treat a para-umbilical hernia, his medical team said on Aug 10.

“He is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment and is under the supervision of a team of medical experts to ensure that the recovery process is going well”, the medical team said in a statement.

Earlier on Aug 10, his aide said Anwar was undergoing medical tests and procedures and was expected to be under observation for two days.

Anwar is “undergoing examinations and procedures set by a team of medical experts”, press secretary Nashrul Abaidah said in a statement, without giving details.

“Let us pray... that he is blessed with long-lasting health so that he can return to his usual duties in the near future,” the statement said.

Anwar, who turned 79 on Aug 10 and has been in office since 2022, has had recurrent shoulder and back issues. He was hospitalised in 2018 for shoulder and back pain.

Last November, he cancelled a trip to Pahang state due to back pain. In January, he was issued a clean bill of health after undergoing a routine medical examination, according to a hospital statement. REUTERS